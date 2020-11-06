Are you enjoying this summer-like weather? This weekend will be spectacular for outdoor activity. Please be careful with any fires outdoors as the area is still very dry and, with the winds we have been having, a fire will spread very quickly and can quickly get out-of-control.
I was walking through the woods the other day and listened to the dry leaves crackling beneath my feet and remembered making those sounds back when I was a kid. It brought back several memories from when I was young.
I always loved to hunt squirrels after the leaves were down because instead of listening for them barking, I could listen to them rustling leaves. I would walk ten steps and then stop and listen; the rustling of leaves would almost always help me locate a squirrel.
Of course, I wouldn’t hunt a squirrel today; in fact, I go out of my way to miss them with my trucks. They spend most of the fall running back and forth across the roads so slow down and help keep them alive. Slowing down and honking your horn will quite often turn a squirrel away and keep them from crossing the road. Squirrels are simply doing what they are designed to do, propagate our trees by planting their seeds so give them a “brake” this fall!
You might have one last good weekend to catch a fish or take you boat out for one last trip. Crappie, bluegill, bass and catfish will bite this weekend if you know how to locate them and, with the water temperature down, it’s a great time to catch a walleye.
I like to slow-roll a spinnerbait over some of the shoals in the lakes I fish to pick up a nice walleye. Trout also like cold water so, if there are trout in any of the lakes that you fish, you might just pick up a big one in the cold water.
You may not get another weekend like this until next May so I would urge you to take full advantage of it before the door slams shut.
Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 266 wild turkeys during the 2020 Fall Shotgun Turkey Season. The season dates were October 24-November 1. The 2020 total compares with the statewide turkey harvest of 305 in 2019 and is the fifth consecutive year marking a record low. The record harvest was set in 2005 when 1,218 birds were harvested. This year 1,742 regular Fall Gun Season permits were sold compared to 1,503 last year and 4,968 sold in 2007, the highest total on record.
Fall gun hunting was open in 56 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The top counties for harvest this year were Wayne (18), Jefferson (16), Jo Daviess (16), Marion (15), and Knox (12).
Vermilion County was not on of the 56 counties open for shotgun turkey hunting.
