Please be careful this holiday weekend! As we head into the middle of the summer months, here’s a quick reminder to keep it safe on the water and live to see another day rather than being a statistic.
Always remember to wear your floatation device, keep the alcohol out of the boat, and don’t do anything that you might regret. Trust me; you will read about or hear about someone who died this weekend because of something that could have easily been prevented.
I got to reminiscence this past weekend with a friend as we were talking about old Fourth of July fishing trips.
I found myself fishing a strip mine in west central Indiana on a Fourth of July night quite a few years back. It was pretty dark that night with only the campfires around the lake shedding the only light on the night.
I always love to fish the dark of the moon and, this particular night, it was pitch black on the lake. The fish were really on that night as I moved from brush pile to brush pile searching for a big bass.
I had fish all over my lo-k-tor screen and had a pair of big bass already caught, photographed, and released and I was looking for more. Then it happened!
Some camper decided to light up the holiday sky with Roman candles and a beautiful display of fireworks all bursting just above my boat and trickling down on top of me. I almost felt like rewriting the National Anthem as the bombs burst just above me.
I checked my lo-k-tor screen and it was blank, all the fish headed for cover and I was left high and dry thinking about what might have been.
The moral of the story is this. If you plan to fish on the Fourth of July, fish really late at night as the fish are going to get spooked if the fireworks begin exploding. By the way, the same thing happens during a severe lightning storm as well.
The National Fishing Lure Collector’s Club (NFLCC) will be holding its National Meet in Springfield, Illinois this July.
I’ve been a member of this club since the mid-1990s and this is the closest the Nationals have been to the Danville area although we have been to Springfield and Peoria several times before.
The show runs from July 21-23 at the BOS Center-Bank of Springfield, 1 Convention Center Plaza. This is a great show and a membership to the club can be purchased for entrance to the show.
