Kickapoo State Park reopened this past Friday and now the spring trout season has begun. The way people line up on the dock at Clear Pond, where the trout are stocked, I’m not sure social distancing will be impossible because I’ve seen it elbow to elbow in the past.
Illinois has a wonderful wild turkey population but does not all into the top ten when it comes to populations. Missouri comes in as number one, followed by Georgia, Pennsylvania, Alabama and then Wisconsin rounding out the top five.
The estimated turkey population in Illinois is 103,000 with Indiana coming in at approximately 110,000. Compare that to 317,000 wild turkeys in Missouri.
We are now into the fourth of five turkey seasons in the North Zone in Illinois. This season runs through May 6th. The fifth and final season runs from May 7-14. Mushroom hunters should make themselves aware of these dates.
Hey, I got my mushroom dog last weekend and wow, is this fun! I wanted a dog like this for quite some time and I’m not disappointed!
I took the dog out for the first time this past Monday not knowing what to expect. I let the dog out and we walked to the woods where I gave him one simple command; “Find Mushrooms”!
The dog headed into the woods and quickly found interest in a box turtle; I shook my head fearing my $750 was wasted on this mutt. He finally left the turtle and headed out in front of me. Suddenly he began to bark; nose to the ground and right in front of his nose was a big yellow sponge. My fears turned to joy as I saw the dog turning big profits for me.
We moved further into the woods when suddenly he barked again but then started turning in circles going crazy; barking, yelping, and turning one way and then the other. My thoughts suddenly turned to the word crazy; my dog is crazy!
I got to the dog, his breathing was fast and he continued to yelp and turn in all directions. I suddenly realized why; he had found a big patch of mushrooms and he was barking at each one as he spun around pointing at each and alerting me of each one.
I picked several bags full of big yellow sponge and we moved on. Suddenly he began barking again only this time he was looking up. I got to him and was trying to figure out just why he was barking and looking up so I looked up. What I thought was a tree was actually the stem of the biggest morel mushroom I’ve ever seen!
I went back to the truck, grabbed my chain saw and cut it down. Now if you’ve been following this story and if you know me at all you know I wouldn’t be stupid enough to spend $750 on a mushroom dog but, if you want one you can call 1-800-468-8866 or 1-800-got-utoo.
