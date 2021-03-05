Can you imagine that two weeks ago we were knee deep in snow? Now we might be looking at near 70 degrees next week. The robins are back, the crocus plants are blooming, fishing is on the minds of many as is mushroom hunting, and the spring wild turkey season is right around the corner. Spring seems to be here!
Two weeks ago, I was writing about the tremendous power of the February sun and today we are looking at its end results. It’s hard to believe that we were talking being careful while ice fishing and today I’m going to tell you to be careful while in your boat. Things get crazy quickly in Illinois!
The 2021 Spring Turkey Hunting Seasons North Zone are as follows:
1. April 12-16
2. April 17-22
3. April 23-28
4. April 29-May 5
5. May 6-May 13
The Youth Turkey Hunt is March 27-28 and April 3-4.
Always remember that the bulk of the Spring Turkey Season corresponds
with the mushroom hunting season so everyone needs to be careful in the woods this spring.
If you plan to hunt wild turkeys this spring you will need a permit, a hunting license, along with a Habitat Stamp, and a Firearm Owners Identification Card (FOID Card). The FOID Card is issued by the Illinois State Police 217-782-7980.
Spring fishing is about to gear up and, once the ice is gone, the fish will bite!
Many times, spring fishing is feast or famine but early spring is a great time to tie into a big bass. Actually, spring is a great time to hit a big bass as has been proven year after year in this area. Big bass have been inactive for most of the winter and, once the ice is off, they are ready to feed. If you can locate the big ones you can sometimes get into several on a good spring day.
The best day I ever had for big bass was in March on a day when the wind was blowing hard out the north and the snow was coming down. Don’t tell anyone but I had taken a sick day from school back then and headed to Indiana to fish a lake I had seldom fished prior to that day.
The lake, actually a strip mine pond, had three islands that protruded from the water some 15 feet or so. It was so cold that I had to stick the end of my fishing rod in my mouth to thaw out the end guide which froze up about every third cast. It was cold!
I caught six bass that day; all between five and seven pounds and broke two rods in the process. If you have never seen a graphite rod break in the cold when you set the hook on a big bass then you have something to experience somewhere down the road; it is amazing how many fibers are in a graphite rod.
I remember my principal questioning me the next day looking through his dark green glasses. He told me only a fool would have been fishing that day; then he ask me, as I opened his door, “How many did you catch?”
