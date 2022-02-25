I saw my first robin on Tuesday of this week and had a text over a week ago that a friend of mine has two red-winged blackbirds at his feeder. Add to that the fact that I saw a flock of sandhill cranes flying north earlier this week leads one to believe that spring is near!
On Thursday morning I woke up to snow on the ground and a freezing rain by afternoon so I said to myself, “Not Yet”!
I passed by several ponds on which the ice had already melted off and open water was present. Anyone venturing out on this late February ice is very foolish as the ice is rotten and spring is so close that it isn’t worth the risk!
I’ve caught fish many times the day the ice went off a body of water so it’s time to get ready for open water fishing. There are only a few days left to get your fishing tackle ready for your first fishing trip of the year.
For years I always thought that early spring open water fishing required lures be moved slowly but I changed my mind on that years ago when I caught crappies on a fast-moving lure when the pond was still half frozen.
Although I still believe the jig and pig is the best lure for a “super bass” in the spring, I know that many area anglers are using rattletraps and lures that suspend. Playing around with lures in the early spring may just change your opinion on early spring fishing lures.
Anyone found any big deer sheds this year? After the deer breeding season, the bucks will drop their antlers, normally one at a time, along the paths they travel. These sheds are collected and displayed by many individuals throughout the area.
Knowing the difference between and deer shed and a deer antler from a dead deer is fairly easy. A deer shed will usually be found as only one half of the rack as they may lose their antlers one side at a time. The shed will have a very porous base where the antler falls off the skull plate. It will look like someone poked thousands of little pin holes into the base of antler.
The antler from a deer that died in the woods will generally, but not always, be found intact with both sides of the antler attached to the skull plate. A shed hunter would have to either take the entire set of antlers home or saw each one off the skull plate. This would leave the antler having a smooth look to the base since the antler did not fall off by natural means.
If you find the antlers from a dead deer, whether attached or not, you should contact the DNR and get a permit to keep these antlers. Otherwise, a IDNR officer may question you as to whether you found the antlers and cut them off or whether you actually poached the deer.
Deer have antlers and not horns. Antlers are not permanent and will drop off the skull plate. Animals like cows and sheep have horns that are attached to a protrusion of the bone that grows out of the skull. Horns are hollow and not solid like a deer or moose antler.
