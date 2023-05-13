Now that it is approaching mid-May, lakes and ponds will begin to warm up and fish will begin to spawn. Spawning involves the building of a circular nest in the mud or sand, having the female drop the eggs into the nest while the male fish is fertilizing them.
In my opinion, this is a time of the year when fishing for big bass becomes a little more difficult. Early in the spring and once the spawn is over have always been my best times of the year for a big bass. During the spawn has never been a good time for me to catch a big bass! Maybe it’s the way I fish that keeps me from taking large spawning bass or maybe it is where I fish that makes this time of the year difficult for me.
With the crazy spring we have had throughout our area, the water is just now getting warm enough to support spawning in the deeper lakes and ponds throughout our area. The optimal water temperature for bass to spawn is 65 degrees. Shallow lakes and ponds warm up faster than deep water lakes and ponds but mid-May is considered the prime time for spawning here in east-central Illinois.
Whenever and wherever the spawn takes place, I love the post-spawn period for taking big bass. Once the big female bass have dropped their eggs, they go on the prowl in search of food to gain back the weight they lost during the spawning process. A big bass may be carrying a pound or more of eggs inside her body before the spawn. Catching her before the spawn may add well over a pound to her total weight!
I’ve fished area lakes and ponds for well over sixty years now and I believe that there are two things that an angler needs to consider if he or she hopes to take a big bass anytime during the year. The first thing you need to figure out is where a big bass is most likely to be in a given lake or pond; where the fish you want to catch will live and where it will most likely go to feed. The big ones don’t generally go from deep water to shallow water without passing through areas where there is some cover to protect them on their way up. This could be a stump or a stump bed, it could be deep water brush or it could be a weed bed extending from deep to shallow water.
They move slowly, methodically, along certain routes that have proven safe for them all the time, they are hungry so you need to find where those deep-water movement points are and fish them hard and different times during your fishing trip.
I fish a lot of clear water and am always looking for spots where a fish could move out of the deep and into the shallows. I seldom fish real deep water and I seldom fish real shallow water; I love the in between zone of eight to ten feet.
The second thing to consider is what is the best time to put yourself in a position to be there when the big fish moves from the deep water to the shallow water to feed? Can an angler predict when and where a big bass will move?
I find what I find contact points in a lake or pond; every body of water has them. Then I sit on them, sometimes for hours, sometimes for a short time and then come back. A lot of this depends on the weather and the wind. Just remember; you have to be there when the fish is there. This may take months; even years in one of the big bass I caught. Find those spots in the lake and just keep pounding them; if your theory is right then you will make contact some day or some night with the big bass you’ve been looking for! Just be ready; it will surprise you! But, you will love it!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.