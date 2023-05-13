Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 82F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

An isolated thunderstorm possible during the evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.