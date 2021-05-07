It sure has been a cold spring; hasn’t it? The cold has affected the mushroom season, fishing, and turkey hunting. It just doesn’t feel like spring!
I’m sure most people are tired of this cold spring and there is not much relief in sight in the short term. The one thing I’m sure about this spring is that, in case you didn’t notice, the flowering trees were absolutely beautiful! Almost everything in the area that flowers have been spectacular!
I have a pink dogwood in the lawn and this was the best year we have had for color on this tree. The pink and white dogwoods have stood out more this year than in any year I can remember and the flowering crabapples were just magnificent as are the redbuds.
Despite the cold, the spring will be one to remember if you just see the beauty that is right before your eyes and, it’s all free!
With the cold weather anglers might have some extra time on the crappie run. Water temperature will always play a big factor in when fish lay their eggs and the water temperature is remaining low due to the cold days and nights.
We need a bait shop in the area! I have an online store and people continuously call me wanting to know if I carry minnows. When I tell them that this is an online store dealing in old and new lures they always ask where they can get live bait and I can’t give them an answer. They always tell me that we need more places in the area that sell bait and I couldn’t agree more!
There is a bait shop on Henning Road but when they are closed, or, when they are out of bait, there isn’t much one can do.
I see an opportunity here, especially in Danville. It would be great to have several places for people to buy live bait and, it would also be great if we had several places to buy licenses within the area.
I love to fish live crickets when the bluegill are on the nest. There used to be several places in the area that sold live bait but live crickets can be found at Pet Supplies Plus at Danville’s Mall.
I’ve had reports of hummingbirds in the area along with Baltimore orioles and indigo buntings. I’ve noticed the male gold finches are getting their color back and red-winged black birds are colorful as ever.
Check your boat registration this weekend and make sure you are legal when you hit the water this spring.
Did you know that an Illinois County Judge has ruled the Firearm Owners Identification Card (FOID Card) unconstitutional as it applied to one Illinois state resident?
This is the second time such a ruling has come down and you can bet you won’t hear about it on any major news source. This will, once again, head for the Supreme Court and I hope they will read the Constitution of the United States before they make their final ruling!
