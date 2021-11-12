I believe winter is knocking at our door; we might a little reprieve next week but, as much as I hate to think about it, I believe it’s going to get cold!
Next weekend, November 19-21 is the first of two firearm (shotgun, muzzleloader and handgun) deer seasons in Illinois. The second part of the firearm deer season is December 2-5 and hours are ½ hour before sunrise to ½ hour after sunset.
There is also a muzzleloader only season December 10-12.
I’ve seen some very nice bucks taken during the archery deer season thus far this year but I’ve also seen some very small bucks taken which is against everything I’ve always believed in. These small bucks will never have a chance to grow into the trophy antlered deer a hunter really wants to have cross his or her path when hunting.
I can see a young child taking a small buck but not an adult as, if it is food you are after, there are plenty of does running the woods to fill your freezer. Taking out a button buck, small fork horn, or a small basket rack makes no sense to me a deer racks explode during the third year and, what you take out of the deer herd this year will mean that there is one less buck that will grow up.
For years I have gone with the slogan “Let the little ones walk”. There will be many more big bucks if you let these little ones live another year or two!
If you have read this column for any length of time, you know that I am a bird lover; a bird watcher and a bird carver. If I see what I consider a neat bird I normally mention it in my column, give you a location, and hope you get to see it.
I drive from Georgetown to Danville every morning, either to work or to carve on my birds. For the last three weeks I have watched a rough-legged hawk that sits on a power line about 10 power poles north of Georgetown. Quite often the hawk is there in the morning when I leave, and in the afternoon when I come home.
The bird did the same thing last year and must find it a great place to hunt for food. Last year I saw it dive several times from the wire to the ground; pouncing on its prey. This is something I never get tired of seeing.
Look for this bird as you travel north out of Georgetown or south going into Georgetown. It is on the east side of the road.
If you have walleye in the lakes and ponds you fish, November is a great time of the year to catch them. I’ve taken them on crankbaits and spinner baits fishing slow and fairly deep or off the ends of shoals in shallow water.
If you spend time sitting at home all day in a chair you are often called a bum but, if you do it in a boat; you are called a fisherman!
