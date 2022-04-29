I believe we are heading in the right direction when it comes to spring as mushrooms are being found, turkeys are being harvested and we have had several hummingbirds at our feeders
Now is the time to catch the spring crappie run as crappie are in the brush and ready to bite. Crappie can be caught all summer long in some lakes and ponds but shut down in others about mid-June and are not seen again until mid-September.
There are some ponds and lakes that do not have crappie stocked in them. One reason for this is the fact that when a crappie takes a gulp of eggs from another species nest, it can suck in almost all of the eggs. This, along with the fact that crappie can quickly overpopulate a small body of water, keeps some pond owners from stocking them in their pond.
Many larger bodies of water have length limits and creel limits set in their rules so when you visit an unfamiliar lake, make sure you are aware of the lake rules as to length and creel limits.
If you learned anything from the Bible about fishing it should be that if you have fished for any length of time and you have not had a bite net; change what you are doing.
I am, of course, referring to the night where the nets were producing no fish and the Disciples were asked to cast their nets over the other side of the boat into the deeper water. The nets were suddenly filled with fish!
I have always taken this lesson to heart; when fishing the shallows for some time with no results I head for the deeper water and an entire selection of lures and tactics. Changing things around can change your entire fishing trip from bad to good. Sometimes an angler gets set in his or her ways and fails to experiment. What was good yesterday may not be good today and what is good today may not be good tomorrow!
I know lots of people like to celebrate things like weddings , birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, etc. At some of these events, balloons are released as part of the celebrations.
Most of these balloons land harmlessly and cause no harm; others get swallowed by wildlife and some of these animals are choked to death when swallowing these objects.
I read this week about a donkey who had choked to death on a balloon, I read another article a while back about a calf that choked to death on one right in front of its mother. How sad is this?
Before you release a balloon, throw the plastic from a six pack out into the environment, or drop a tab top over the side of the boat; please consider the harm that it might do to some unsuspecting animal!
Sam Van Camp writes about the outdoors on Saturdays. Fax: 446-6648. E-mail: pamnsam70@aol.com
