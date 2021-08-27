I stood beside a big honey locust tree one day this week, a tree I have mowed around since 1973. The tree was already big when I took over this property so I figure it has been there for 75 to 80 years.
There are actually five trees on this property and all were there when I started mowing and all are still healthy trees. These trees have stood tall against the blue sky for as long as I remember; yet the big locust, along with two of the other trees are coming down as they are in the way of a major project coming to Danville.
Think of all birds that have nested in these trees over the years along with the scores of animals that have used their branches to play on; to sleep on. Still, these trees have to go; a sign of progress, I guess.
I’ve cleaned up the leaves of these trees since 1973, leaves that filtered our air, produced oxygen while taking in carbon dioxide. Still every year these leaves fall and I clean them up!
How many trees will we have to lose before we stop and realize the true benefits of a living tree.
People are many times the same way; when a person gets too old to be useful, the value of that person begins to change. Many just get in the way and are moved to a place where they are not in the way. These trees are in the way so they will be gone; simple as that!
Archery deer season is only about a month away so it is time to check you check off list to make sure you have everything you need.
You will need a valid hunting license, a Habitat Stamp, and a deer permit to hunt deer in Illinois.
I’ve seen pictures of some giant bucks recently shot on deer cams so the big bucks are out there. Getting one in range of a shot is sometimes a different story. Wary bucks stay in the corn during the season for as long as they can but venture out to mate which makes them vulnerable.
Get yourself ready as the deer season is right around the corner!
Wow, did we get a rain this past Thursday! If we had a drought, I think it is over! Be careful on our streams and rivers as this is when accidents happen. Rivers and streams will be swollen and muddy for a time after a rain like this so, if you can’t read a river or stream, stay off of them. Moving water is unforgiving if you get caught in it and most of these accidents can be prevented. Stay safe and live to see the fall; it’s always spectacular!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.