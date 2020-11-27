Around this time each year, I think back to the days I used to spend in the woods hunting deer, setting traps and just trying to learn.
Since I was a little boy. I was always curious about the outdoors and how it all worked in what seemed to be a miraculous intertwining web of one aspect blending into another.
As a boy, I remember myself playing with insects and frogs along with most anything I could find in the yard or in the park. I was always studying and learning things first-hand rather than from a book and, by the time I went to college, I had a pretty good handle on how things worked in the outdoors. I also learned that there is a power, far greater than I, that controls the entire process and that I am merely a small speck in this entire system.
At the present time I can just sit back and enjoy the season until they roll around again and, with Thanksgiving now past, I look ahead for one more Christmas and hope that the family you had with you this year is the same, or even more, next year.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Through Nov. 19, 2020, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 59,815 deer, compared to 55,079 for the same period in 2019.
As of November 19, harvest has consisted of 58 percent males and 42 percent females (34,417:25,398).
The top five harvest totals by county were Pike (1,924), Jefferson (1,505), Fulton (1,415), Adams (1,223), and Williamson (1,169).
Vermilion County archery hunters have taken 904 deer compared to 751 at this point of the season last year.
As of today, I have not received the firearm results so hopefully they will be out soon.
Applications are being accepted by the Illinois Conservation Foundation for the 2021 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.
The ICF awards the annual Conservation Achievement Scholarships to encourage the next generation of leaders to preserve and enhance a sustainable outdoor environment.
Up to four one-time scholarships of $2,000 are given to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who have demonstrated effective, voluntary and long-term dedication to the preservation, protection, enhancement and/or promotion of Illinois' natural resources.
Applicants must be Illinois residents and a senior in an Illinois high school during the year of the scholarship award. One of the scholarships is earmarked for a qualified applicant who is a dependent of a current employee of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
The deadline to apply for the 2021 Conservation Achievement Scholarship is March 1, 2021.
Detailed instructions and the 2021 application form can be accessed through the ICF website at https://ilconservation.org/What-We-Do/Scholarships.
The Conservation Achievement Scholarships have been awarded since 2005 thanks largely to generous donations from numerous organizations and individuals. A total of $146,000 has been awarded to 71 scholarship winners.
Contact the Illinois Conservation Foundation at 217-785-2003 or dnr.icf@illinois.gov for more information or to make a donation to support the Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.
Sam Van Camp writes about the outdoors on Saturdays. Call him at 662-6559. Fax: 446-6648. E-mail: pamnsam@nwcable.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.