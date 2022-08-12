The recent rains have sure brought on the weeds as they seem to be everywhere. I talked with several of my friends who run a lawn maintenance business and we agreed, this is as bad a year as we have seen for weeds in quite some time.
The one thing the rains haven’t done is raise the Big Vermilion River. Crossing over Memorial Bridge you can see only the remnants of what was a beautiful fairly large river. Now we only have a small, slow-moving, stream to look at during the dry times of the year and the recent rains sure didn’t help bring the water level up!
The one thing the rains did do is to bring up a very cool bunch of mushrooms. Driving throughout Danville this week I saw large, white mushrooms or toadstools growing in four different yards; keep your eyes out for them as they are really neat to look at.
I’m not sure why they come up only certain lawns and not in all but I am assuming that it has something to do with nutrients in the soil that this particular species likes.
Many of these stand about ten inches tall and are easy to see from the car window. Keep an eye out for them and take some photos as they will be gone once the heat returns.
I saw my first preying mantis one day this week; just a little guy about and inch or so long and totally green. What a nightmare a preying mantis must be to other insects inhabiting the same area!
A preying mantis can get approximately four to five inches in length as the summer turns to fall and they eat almost anything including their own kind.
I once brought in some preying mantis egg sacs into my classroom to show my students and they hatched inside a large glass showcase. It didn’t take long for them to start cannibalizing each other and the kids got to watch until we got exterminators in to eliminate the entire lot.
Fishing is slow but, the cooler temperatures heading our way will help move the fish up into more shallow water and, hopefully signify to them that it is time to feed up for winter.
Mid to late August is a great time to catch bluegill on a fly rod and another great time to catch carp. I always like mid-August on for fishing crankbaits along the outer edge of weed beds and around deep cover such as trees, tree limbs, deep stumps and rocks.
August is not the worst of fishing months so go out and give it a try!
