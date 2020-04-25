Was that rain on Thursday just the most perfectly timed rain for the mushroom hunters or what? The all-day soaking rain was just what the doctor ordered for this time of the year as the winds earlier in the week had dried out the soil in a big way.
It appears that we are in for our share of rain during the next week and it comes during the exact time the mushrooms are ready to “pop”. Add the fact that the lilacs are in full bloom; a nature sign that people have used for years to identify the emergence of big mushrooms, and you have the perfect scenario for filling up your bag with tasty morel mushrooms.
Coming off one of the best mushroom seasons in years, this year could prove to be just as good or possibly better as the right ingredients seem to be coming together.
With most people stuck inside due to government mandates, being outside looking for mushrooms, especially if you hunt by yourself, is a great way to get outdoors. Get outside and enjoy the spring!
Kickapoo to open May 1
To allow Illinois residents to engage in some outdoor activities, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will reopen select state parks, recreation areas, fish and wildlife areas, and trails beginning May 1. Visitors to the reopened sites will be required to comply with social distancing guidelines and other COVID-19 best practices.
The IDNR site that will reopen in Vermilion County May 1 is Kickapoo State Recreation Area. All other IDNR sites, including state historic sites, will remain closed until further notice.
Visitors to reopened IDNR sites should bring alcohol-based hand sanitizer (containing at least 60 percent alcohol) and face coverings. Additional health and safety guidelines include:
• Practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet of distance between yourself and others;
• Please stay home if you are sick or feeling any symptoms, such as fever, coughing, troubled breathing, and/or other flu-like symptoms;
• Visit alone or with members of your household;
• Stay local; visit parks that are closest to where you live;
• If you arrive at a park and crowds are forming, please move to another area or return another time/day to visit;
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper arm/elbow.
This gives area anglers time to take advantage of the Illinois Catchable Trout Season in Clear Pond that was supposed to begin in early April. The fish should be good and hungry by now.
Please send me an e-mail if you see hummingbirds in this area. Also, there are geese nesting around the bridge over Lake Vermilion; please slow down and let them live!
