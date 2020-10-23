Trailer owners need to pay close attention to what I’m about to say. There is a lifetime trailer plate available from the state of Illinois provided your truck, your trailer and your load weighs less than 8,000 pounds.
Let me explain how I tried to get this information. I ended up totally frustrated before I finally got my answer.
I called the Department of Motor Vehicles in Tilton and asked them if they had these Lifetime Trailer Plates. Tilton DMV refused to give me an answer and referred me to the Illinois Secretary of State. I was beginning to make a drive from Danville to Paris. I made the phone call to the Illinois Secretary of State as I left Danville and was put on hold for eight minutes. At this point I was told by the person that answered that she needed to send me to another department. I waited 14 minutes on hold until I had another person answer and tell me she didn’t know either and would send me to another department.
Now it’s about a 45-minute drive to Paris from Danville and I remained on hold until I got to my destination in Paris. At that I finally hung up. I had been on hold for approximately 45 minutes and never talked to a person that knew anything about my question.
I finally called the DMV in Hoopeston and got a quick response. The lady I spoke with quickly told me that these Life Time plates were available at her office at a cost of $19. This plate would allow you a life time plate that would save you paying the $118 dollars per plate per year if you qualify.
Most boat and garden trailers would be eligible for these plates providing they meet the above-mentioned qualifications.
I’m not sure why the cloak and dagger game with these lifetime plates other than, if the word gets out, the state would lose money and, while I’m at it I think it is a shame for people not to know that things like this are available. It should be on their website so that everyone can see it.
The Hoopeston DMV has these plates so give them a call!
Now is the time to be aware of deer on our roadways. Not only are there hunters in the area moving deer, there are farmers moving equipment and taking the hiding factor out of the picture. Add to that the fact that the hormones of the deer are starting to flow and that makes them move more during the mating season.
Most of the peak periods evolve around the rising and the setting of the sun. These are the periods when the deer are most active but deer are hard-to-be-seen during the night hours.
Stay safe and have an enjoyable fall!
