I got into a discussion this week in a local coffee shop. I frequent this place daily and am painting a rooster pheasant that I carved earlier this winter. The bird brought up an interesting question about the pheasant as I mentioned they were not native but brought in from China.
The question was asked about when the pheasant was introduced to the United States. I quickly answered that I thought in the early 1900s; somewhere around 1920. Boy, was I wrong! I promised these two women that I would try to find an answer to their question.
I knew that there were varieties of pheasants but the number of varieties were too many to list or remember. Having said this, I learned that the pheasant was introduced to the country as early as 1773 but it was not the variety that many of us have seen and hunted. These early pheasants took a while to propagate but they did so by 1800.
The pheasant we know as the ring-necked pheasant was introduced in 1881 by Owen and Gertrude Denny. There were 60 birds introduced as an Oregon gamebird. South Dakota, which is well-known for its tremendous pheasant hunting, had its first pheasants released in 1898.
The ring-necks quickly spread and populated the mid-west and did well for quite some time and became a favorite gamebird to hunt for many. The blizzards of the late 70s and early 80s decimated the pheasant population in our area and throughout the state. Seeing a pheasant in the wild is rare today in our area unless you visit the areas around Forest Glen and Kennekuk County Park where ring-necks have been released in the grassland areas throughout the parks.
The ring-neck pheasant has been one of my biggest challenges in carving and painting. Getting all the blues, greens, and purples throughout the head, so that I am satisfied, has taken me almost two weeks. Thursday I finally got below its neck.
If you get a chance to see a pheasant throughout our local area, stop and enjoy its beauty as you might not see one for a while.
I saw robins over three weeks ago, saw a few more about a week later and, this week, I saw a pair standing in a lawn on top of 10 inches of snow. It seemed just a little odd to see that sight, but they are back and appear to know more than we do.
I drove to Champaign on Tuesday and spotted a bald eagle quite a distance away from the big nest I have written about quite a few times. On the way back, both eagles were in the tree that holds the nest but much higher than the nest itself.
Eagles mate earlier than many birds and the little eaglets should be hatching soon or may have already hatched. Keep your eyes on the nest as you travel to and from Champaign; it is located approximately 1 mile west of the St. Joe Exit on the south side of the road. It is pretty hard to miss if you look high in the trees.
