The Illinois Conservation Foundation recently introduced a new app tailored to Illinois’ outdoorsmen and women. The app, called Outdoor Illinois, is free and available for both iPhone and Android systems on the App Store and Google Play.
“We’re so excited to be able to offer sportsmen and women an additional – and accessible – outlet to fill their needs when it comes to outdoor recreation, hunting and fishing,” said ICF Executive Director Crystal Curfman. “The new app offers outdoor enthusiasts a wealth of information and opportunities, from setting reminders for hunting and fishing licenses to providing contact information for Illinois’ Conservation Police Officers.”
Once downloaded on a preferred mobile device, users can find a wealth of information under each of the four main areas:
• Hunting
• Fishing
• Boating
• Camping
Users also can purchase hunting and fishing licenses, find places to hunt and fish, view state and national fishing records, register new boats and renew boat registration, access a list of Illinois state parks, learn more about camping and campsite and shelter reservations, set reminders for upcoming season and renewal dates, donate to the ICF and more.
The Illinois Conservation Foundation is an IRS 501 © (3) not-for-profit corporation established in 1995 to support the programs of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law. For more information check the ICF website at www.ilconservation.org.
Empty Nest
Listening to a radio program a week or so ago I learned that eagles build their nest using some thorn material using materials available to them in their natural habitat. The nest is built with the thorns pointed toward the center of the nest for a purpose. The nest is then lined with down feathers making a comfortable bed for the eaglets once they hatch from their egg.
At first the nest is very comfortable and the young eagles have plenty of room to move about the nest. As the young eagles grow larger, the thorns become increasingly more uncomfortable by the day until one day they become so uncomfortable, they leave the nest.
The point this person was trying to make is that when a child has reached a certain age, parents should make their lives so uncomfortable that they leave home and are forced to live on their own.
Nature can teach us all new tricks if we just pay attention!
