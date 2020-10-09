Did you know that in 1935 or 1936 the Little Vermilion River was listed in one of the three major outdoor sports magazines of that time as being the best smallmouth bass fishing in Illinois. I was told this by a friend of mine who remembers seeing it in either Outdoor Life, Sports Afield or Field & Stream.
When he asked me this question several weeks ago my reply was that it didn’t surprise me. I told him I wasn’t surprised because I just wasn’t; I’ve fished little river since I moved to Georgetown in 1970 and that river, which skirts the outer boundaries of out town is full of these fish.
It isn’t uncommon to take a fish in the 16-18-inch range and strikes by smaller fish occur quite often. I took a 19 ½ inch fish that weighed 4 and ½ pounds out of that river in September of 1978, the largest river smallmouth I’ve ever caught.
October is a great month to fish for smallmouth as the water is cooling, the leaves are falling and the colors around most rivers, including the Little Vermilion, are breath-taking this month.
Not only is this river a great smallmouth bass river but it is virtually untapped. I have never caught a smallmouth bass above the dam although I’m sure they are there. Downstream from the dam the “smallies” begin to show up and the river runs into Indiana after it first passes close to Ridge Farm, finally emptying into the Wabash River near Newport, Ind.
Picture a nice bronze-backed smallmouth bass going airborne from a river filled with floating leaves against a background of fall color. That’s a picture worth framing and, luckily, I have had it happen to me quite a few times.
Enjoy the colors of the fall
Get out this fall and enjoy the great colors and cooler air and, while you are out there, take a shot at a smallmouth or two.
Every year I watch the leaf color around our area for my lawn care service trying to determine when the big leaf drop might occur.
My wife and I have gone to the Indiana Covered Bridge Festival every year for years and I remember the last two years seeing absolutely no color in the leaves around the Columbus Day Weekend. This year, however, the leaf color is very noticeable on drives around the area.
If you want to see some good color just cross the bridge over Lake Vermilion, go down to the dam south of Georgetown, or cross over the Middlefork River on Interstate 74 or at the bridge at the west end of Kickapoo State Park.
There are many other places around the area but these are my favorites along with Forest Glen Preserve east of Westville.
Get out and enjoy the fall colors before the door of winter closes in on us.
