This is the time of the year when you might go out into your yard or garden and find a fawn nestled under a bush, a tree, or a cluster of flowers. These fawns are most likely not alone because the mother is nearby and will attend to the fawn several times during the day and night.
Never touch or handle the fawn as fawns are born without any scent so that predators cannot find them. If you touch the fawn, you will leave scent on it and endanger its life. Deer nap most of the day because they don’t have the ability to stand up right after birth as some other mammals do.
Unless mom runs into an unfortunate accident, she is normally somewhere nearby and will move her fawn or fawns from time to time. The doe will stay away much of the time to keep predators away from the fawn. She will normally return at dawn or dusk to check on the fawn.
I’ve always said that there is nothing sweeter in nature than a fawn and I would surely hate to think that one died because I didn’t know enough to leave alone.
I am a pretty hard person to the ways of the outdoors; I have seen it all in my lifetime. One of the saddest things I have ever seen was a fawn, born inside a chain linked fence yard, that couldn’t get to its mother. The fawn literally destroyed itself trying to tunnel under the fence; it had broken its jaw and one leg trying to get under the fence. All it would have taken was for someone to have opened the gate and everything would have been fine.
Sad as it was, the fawn had to put down!
Please take the time to tell your children to please leave them alone if found and let them live their life as it was intended.
Crappie are biting, bluegill and bass are on their beds and now is an exciting time to fish!
There are all kinds of ways to catch crappie and bluegill from fishing artificial lures, live bait, or using a fly rod; all will put fish on your stringer or in your live well.
There is something about a bee moth (some call them wax worms) that attracts fish and I find them to be the best of the natural baits for crappie and bluegill. Live crickets on the bluegill beds can really produce some quick action as well as provide a lot of fun.
For years I have enjoyed the fruits of fishing during the middle of May and, not only has the weather been great lately but the water has cleared up. This makes for some great spring fishing.
I took a nice bass last Sunday fishing one of the old Bagley lures that I used to fish in the 70s. The fish came out of clear water and just seemed to rise up out of nowhere as I was about to lift the lure out of the water. It’s always a thrill to see a nice bass engulf a lure right before your eyes.
As the water warms up there will be a lot of good days to fish in the upcoming months so get out and enjoy the waters at Kickapoo State Park and Kennekuk County Park. Both areas have plenty of ponds to fish as well as Lake Mingo inside Kennekuk. And, don’t forget our great river systems that hold a great smallmouth bass population that will give you lots of fun,
Stay safe and have a Great Spring!
Sam Van Camp writes about the outdoors on Saturdays. Fax: 446-6648. E-mail: pamnsam70@aol.com
