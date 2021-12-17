Looking over the deer harvest for Vermilion County for the seven-day firearm season that concluded two weeks ago, I see that Vermilion County hunters harvested 609 deer; 408 during the first part of the season and 201 during the second part of the season.
These figures compare to 560 deer taken during the season last year and 510 taken during the 2019 season. This is about an 11 percent increase over last season and approximately 20 percent increase over 2019
The total deer harvest state wide was 71,675 (50,300 during the first part of the season, and 21,375 during the second part). These figures compare to 77,160 deer harvested in 2020 and 75,417 harvested in 2019.
Illinois hunters harvested 3,153 deer more during the first firearm season but harvested 8,057 fewer deer during the second segment dropping the harvest totals to 5,485 fewer deer compared to the 2020 season.
These figures show a decline of approximately eight percent decline over last season an approximately 5-6 percent decline over 2019. There were 80,957 deer harvested during the 2018 firearm season. Hunters might want to compare this to 97,820 deer taken during the 2011 firearm seasons or to the 114,200 taken during the 2005 deer seasons.
There are all sorts of factors that need to be considered when looking at the lower numbers this season; the weather, number of crops left in the field during the firearm season, etc.
Many deer hunters don’t look much at these figures as many just want to hunt. I’ve been following figures like this for years, tracking the growth and the decline of the deer herd in Illinois and find it very interesting to compare.
Although people are constantly telling me that there are deer everywhere, these figures tell a tale of a declining deer population within the state!
Even though the guns and bows are much better and the crossbow has been allowed now for several years, the numbers don’t lie. Either hunters aren’t as good or the deer just aren’t there; this is for every hunter to contemplate over the next year.
I hope your Christmas is merry and joyful this year; it sure appears that it might not be a white Christmas if things continue as they have lately. As for me, I’m finishing up my outdoor work and plan to finish several carvings I’ve been working on so, if you see me in some coffee shop working on a bird; stop by and say hi!
Sam Van Camp writes about the outdoors on Saturdays. Call him at 662-6559. Fax: 446-6648. E-mail: pamnsam@nwcable.net
