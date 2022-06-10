Is it too early to start thinking deer? Not by a longshot; now is the time to start preparation for the fall deer hunt by beginning to organize your hunting equipment, setting out your trail cams, and getting in shape.
October 1st seems like a long way away but it will creep up on you fast and you are either ready or you’re not.
Now is the time to start scouting for the upcoming season and now is the time to set out your trail cams if you want to see exactly what is running your hunting area. This also gives you a chance to watch the fawns grow up and will shed light on what other animals use your area.
You now have less than five months to get in shape: can you do it that fast. There is a lot of stress and physical activity involved in deer hunting so being in the best shape possible if a must! Don’t wait until October 1st to start a regiment of exercise to get ready.
A new name for the Asian carp is coming June 22nd. The Asian carp is a mild -flavored, flaky, freshwater fish found in Midwestern waterways. Its place is among the most popular whitefish; more savory than tilapia, cleaner tasting than catfish; and firmer than cod.
Now a new name is needed for this tasty fish that does not include the word carp. If people will order this fish in a restaurant, it will help us restore our waterways and protect our Great Lakes from this nuisance fish!
The best way to eat a carp is to put a filet on a board, cover it with barbecue sauce, cook for a half hour, remove the fish from the board and throw it away, then eat the board!
I have fished for a lot of years and there has been a lot of water cross under the bridge since I started and I can tell you, that we are now in the best time of the year to take a big, big bass.
Once the bass are off the nest, the females have lost a good portion of their body weight and gorge themselves to gain that weight back. Prime time around here for a monster bass, in my opinion, is from about June 1st through the latter days of June.
My biggest bass came on June 24th at just about straight up midnight. I like big spinnerbaits at night but, if you catch a big sow bass ready to feed, you might hit one at any time of the day.
I like to fish a big tandem spinnerbait with copper blades tipped with an Uncle Josh Jumbo (3 to a jar) Pork Frog. Now this is a meal that would be like swallowing a 20 oz. T-bone to a fish. Fish it slow and fish it around cover and in deeper water. An hour of fishing this lure will wear your arms out and your wrists will hurt after you are done but it’s put a lot of big fish in the boat for me.
When you look at a lure like this you would think that no bass in the lake would want something this big but the little bass will hit it as well.
When fish go on a feeding spree, nothing is too big for them to attack. One night I caught a really big bass on this bait and it had a full-size bullfrog already lodged in its gullet; yet it still tried to attack this bait.
