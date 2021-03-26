I’m starting to get a lot of questions about when the mushrooms will be up. It’s that time of the year again to begin thinking about gathering bags for of the tasty morel mushrooms!
It takes moisture, which we seem to have plenty of right now along with the warmth of the ground to get the mushroom spawn activated. Right now, the nights are a little cool but the environmental factors are getting there! A good warm rain or two would help move things along for sure.
As a fisherman, I used to watch the degree days rather faithfully in the spring of the year and the magical number for me was 5,500; farmers watch the degree days as well for picking the right time to plant their crops. Fifty-five hundred degree days normally occurred in and around April 10th, at that point I switched from fishing the jig and pig to using spinner baits and plastic worms.
You have to remember that, back then, I was a lot younger and could withstand some cold nasty weather in the spring of the year. Since I was only after big bass at that time, I worked the jig and pig to death in the early spring. Today many of my angler buddies have changed their tactics in the early spring and have gone to suspending lures to catch their early spring bass.
Early spring has always been the time of the year to take a monster bass. Of course, you can tie into a big bass at other times of the year but, around here, early spring is still the most productive time for a monster bass!
If you tie this altogether and add into that the good spring crappie run also begins around mid-April, you can see why many outdoors people love this time of the year. It is hard to beat a platter of crappies with a platter of morels next to it and a good cold beer to top it off!
Don’t forget, your fishing license expires Wednesday, March 31st and you will need a new license to fish after that. If you need to go online because you can’t find a vendor in our area, it is very simple but there is a small charge to do this through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website. Once completed, the IDNR gives you a way to print your receipt good until you receive your permanent license.
The Illinois Catchable Trout Season begins next Saturday, April 3rd at 5 a.m. All anglers must have fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp unless they are under the age of 16, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces. The daily catch limit is five trout.
Sam Van Camp writes about the outdoors on Saturdays. Call him at 662-6559. Fax: 446-6648. E-mail: pamnsam@nwcable.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.