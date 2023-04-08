I have heard of a very few mushrooms that have been found in our area thus far. The moisture in the ground is there but the temperature of the ground still is quite low and the 35 degree nighttime temperatures aren’t helping.
The temperatures this week will help the mushroom growth but we definitely need some warmth along with some warm rains. I worked out in the rains this week and these were cold rains that really kept the ground cool.
For the novice mushroom hunters, look for mushrooms around dead trees and tree stumps. Many of these trees decompose and add the nutrients necessary for good mushroom growth into the soil.
Dead elm trees have always been best but many of these are long gone due to Dutch elm disease which ravaged the area years ago. There are a ton of dead ash trees throughout the area due to the Emerald Ash Borer that has infected the area over the last decade or so. Dead ash trees are good to hunt around as well.
Trees that have been struck by lightning seem to be great areas to search for mushrooms as are fence lines and old apple orchards.
Many times, mushrooms appear in areas that you would not expect. I’ve found mushrooms in mulch beds, under pine trees, and on hillsides deep in the woods.
My old saying, “If you never go, you will never know!” Sitting at home won’t get you a mess of mushrooms. If you are willing to pay an average of sixty dollars a pound, you can probably have as many as you are willing to pay for.
Once again, enjoy the spring and take the time to get outside and enjoy what nature offers you this spring.
If you crossed over the bridge at Lake Vermilion last Tuesday morning you might have been greeted with an awesome sight. There were about twenty-five white pelicans in a group just off the bridge. I did a job across the lake and, when I returned and crossed the bridge, the group had broken up and only about five stragglers remained.
I had seen these birds on the lake before but never this close up. I didn’t realize just how big these birds were until I saw them as close as I did. If you have ever been close to a white swan, the white pelican seemed to me to be just about as big.
The white pelicans have visited our lake in the past, in fact, I have some awesome photos of them.
Several years ago I crossed the lake going back into Danville and on the left side of the road there were, what appeared to be, several thousand brown pelicans. The following day I went back hoping to get some photos but the entire group was gone.
