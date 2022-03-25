It’s that time of the year again when most outdoorsmen are thinking mushrooms. When the last week of March rolls around, area outdoorsmen begin to think about how much moisture is in the soil, what is the temperature of the soil, how green is the woods early, and what is the extended weather forecast.
All these factors are very important to the propagation of mushroom spawn from the spores left behind by last years’ crop of mushrooms.
When I was a teacher, I would purchase what they call a mushroom farm. These farms came with all the ingredients to produce the little button mushrooms you get on pizzas.
The farm came with soil impregnated with mushroom spores; the tiny reproductive structures dropped by the mushrooms from their body structures. Keeping the farm watered and warm eventually led to the formation of what looked like a white mold developing on the top of the soil. In a few days the white stuff was all over the soil and eventually the white film began to organize and by the next morning the little buttons were there. Many people that mushrooms pop up and reach their maximum size in just a couple of hours; others believe a mushroom will grow over time. I have never been convinced either way!
One thing I know about mushrooms is that little black mushrooms I used to find early in the season are all but gone. I remember finding clusters of the little black mushrooms in early spring; sometimes in March. Many of these clusters would have as many as 100-300 very tiny mushrooms. A big bunch of these tiny mushrooms, some nearly microscopic, would barely make a meal for one.
I’ve always called mushrooms an “artery clogger” simply because a mushroom has no caloric value so, to make them tasty, they are battered by rolling them in flour or cracker meal and then fried in butter. After all of this, the mushrooms come off the frying pan as one of the tastiest of the outdoor items available to man.
Because of this, when early April comes around, you will find a lot of people heading for the woods in search of these tasty fungi! Will you be one of them?
If you are holding a fishing license for 2021, you will need a new fishing or combination license this coming Friday, April 1st. Your present fishing license will expire on Thursday of this coming week. Please make note of this and don’t get caught without a valid license!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.