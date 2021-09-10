There are some real controversial issues that revolve around our outdoor sports and there will be those that disagree with what I’m about to say.
As an American citizen you have the right to hunt, fish, boat, ride a motorcycle, drive a car etc. In the state of Illinois, it is law that you wear a seat belt or, if caught, you could receive a ticket. This is not the case with wearing a life jacket, wearing a helmet, or being harnessed into your tree stand! These items remain optional and you have a right not to wear them.
What spurred this article is that I lost a friend due to a motorcycle accident about a week ago and I immediately thought of how many people I know that fail to use what I call common sense when in the outdoors.
I’ve lost two friends to tree stand accidents while bow hunting, two to motorcycle accidents, four to drowning, and several more to hypothermia. That is too many as far as I’m concerned
I read an article the other day out of Missouri and the writer said this, “If you live alone and have no relatives, it is your right to do as you please. If, however, you are married, have children, have parents that depend on you; you do not have this right. You need to come home to your family!”
Helmets, life jackets, tree stand harnesses and seat belts allow you to do this; to come home to your loved ones in most cases.
Fate is always the hunter and it is hunting you right now. It is like the devil; it is always there; working day and night to take someone out. Fate will eventually catch up with you but it will have a better chance to catch up with you when you start taking chances.
I’ve fallen out of a boat several times and I get kidded a lot when I put my life vest on before I step in the boat. I’ve done this since I was a kid and, even though I know how to swim, I intend to come to the top and then figure it out.
It’s easy to fall asleep in a tree stand, especially if the deer aren’t moving. When you sleep sitting up or standing up you begin to teeter back and forth and, all of a sudden, you are airborne! If you don’t believe me, just ask several friends that have fallen out of tree stands. Broken bones, cracked vertebrae, contusions, and yes, even death await you should you fall from your stand.
The cemeteries are filled with people that thought it couldn’t happen to them; many are just statistics on a chart. Their biggest mistake was thinking it would happen to the other guy!
If you have a family, if you have children, if you have parents; brothers, sisters, etc., then you really need to assess whether or not you have the right to disregard their expectations of you coming home!
Have a great fall season and be safe! Make it your goal to see winter and consider what you need to do to make it happen!
