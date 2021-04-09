The water is still cold and so is the ground. Although we have had some nice warm days, we have also had some dry weather until Thursday when we finally got some rain.
I would expect some mushrooms are up but I haven’t heard of anyone finding them around here as yet. I do know that this week should bring up the first batch but then, we are going to get cold again. Let me know if you are finding any mushrooms this week; you don’t have to tell me where but at least give us some hope.
I was thinking back just the other day of bass fishing throughout my lifetime. I remember back when I was just a kid, there were guys throughout town that were bass fishermen and everyone knew who they were. They fished with old bait casting reels strung with nylon line and they all had a tackle box filled with old wooden lures. These were the forerunners of modern bass fishing today.
When I finally got of age and was driving a car, the bass anglers became a little more sophisticated. Guys would meet one evening a week and fish for the biggest bass. Next the guys would throw a couple dollars in the pot and fish more money, thus the contest fishing began.
It all started out as just a fun thing but then more and more guys would come and the pot got larger but it was still small when compared to today’s money pots
The two-dollar pots were the most fun; just a handful of guys looking for a nice leisurely evening of fishing for a small amount of money. Friendships were made, some of which lasted a lifetime. The only problem was if you won!
The winner would have to buy coffee and pie for all of the others and the winner would generally lose all his winnings and then some to the losers. Of course, coffee was a quarter a cup and a piece of pie went for a dollar or less; still you hated to win.
Pride is an odd thing among fishermen; most would rather lose money and win just for the recognition.
I have fished for very little money and I have fished for a lot of money but I really enjoyed those early days and the friends I made. Many of these guys have passed on and I sure do miss those good times and I sure do miss the two-dollar pots.
