I drive across Lake Vermilion about every day and I can’t help but remember all the good times I’ve had on that lake.
I started fishing the lake when I was just a kid, fishing from the bank and catching crappie, striped bass, largemouth bass, and channel catfish. I couldn’t have been more than twelve or thirteen at that time and continued to fish the lake until they raised the water level years ago.
I haven’t been on the lake much since the water level was raised; primarily crappie fishing when I did.
Back in the day a bass of five pounds was a real catch and I don’t think I saw or heard of a bass taken from the lake that tipped the scales at over five pounds.
Now the lake holds largemouth bass over seven pounds and smallmouth bass are commonly caught from the lake as well.
As a teenager I fished a lot along the shoreline as, at that time I didn’t have a boat; walking the bank between what is now Strawberry Cove and the old Sportsman’s Club which many probably don’t even remember as it has been gone for quite some time now.
I fished a lot of Heddon River Runts back then, taking one from its box, spitting on it for good luck, and then throwing the box and catalog in the weeds.
Today, the River Runts won’t be found in many tackleboxes but they still catch fish. Most are in collections but I still use one now and then.
In many cases the boxes are worth more than the lures that came in them and I sure wish I had the many I pitched back in my hands.
Once I got a boat, I fished a lot of spinner baits along an old dam that lay off the point of where the old Sportsman’s Club sat. Before the lake was raised, the chunks of concrete from the dam could be seen above the water’s surface. Once the lake raised, the dam was no longer visible
I fished two different spinner baits off that dam; one a ¼ oz. with a black and yellow skirt, the other a 5/8 oz. copper-bladed tandem spin with a jumbo pork behind it. Those two lures were all I needed back then.
I took a friend fishing with me one day as he wanted to watch and learn as he always told me nothing would hit artificial lures. The big bass were on the dam that day and one trip across it using the big tandem, produced seven fish. The next think I knew he had bought all kinds of gear along with a new boat and motor.
Some say the old dam is no longer dam, long broken apart and gone. I haven’t been out to find it lately but, as big as those concrete chunks were back then, I find it hard to believe it’s gone.
The memories come back quite often as I cross the lake; memories of good friends, now gone! Memories of fishing trips, stories, old lures, rods and reels and, memories of a time much different than today.
Enjoy the rest of your summer!
