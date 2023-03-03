Boats have been moving up and down the road for several weeks now and area residents need to know exactly what they need to be legal with their boat on Illinois waters.
First of all, if you intend to put your boat on Illinois waters you will need to have your boat registered with the state of Illinois. If your boat is powered by human power, then it does not have to be registered but, if your boat is powered with a motor of any kind, your boat must be registered and your numbers and sticker displayed on your boat.
If your boat is 16 feet long or longer then you will need a Type 4 throwable aboard your boat. Your boat must also have a Coast Guard approved floatation device for each person aboard and they must be serviceable and accessible. In other words they can’t be stored away in a compartment somewhere in your boat. Persons under thirteen years of age must be wearing their floatation device while underway.
Batteries in your boat must be anchored down with terminals covered. There must be a fire extinguisher on board and you must have a sounding device such as a horn or a whistle. Lights must be on from dusk to dawn (sunrise to sunset). You must also have your kill switch attached to your clothing while enroute; this kill switch will kill your engine should you have an accident or be thrown from your boat.
If you are using a personal water ski, you must be wearing your Coast Guard approved floatation device.
I would also recommend having a ladder close at hand just in case you go out of your boat. Although not required, it is almost impossible for most people to get back in a boat once they are thrown out. A ladder of some sort, placed in a strategic location in your boat where you can reach it if you are in the water, can be a big help in an accident.
While we are on this subject, don’t forget to register your watercraft and don’t forget that your fishing license ends at the end of this month.
Do you have some object that you found such as a fossil, bone, or Native American artifact? If you want to know what your have, here is your chance.
The Illinois State Museum announces the return of its annual Artifact Identification Day on Sunday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Dickson Mounds branch in Lewistown
For more than 40 years, this event has drawn both mundane and spectacular objects. Museum archaeologists and other experts will identify Native American artifacts and objects such as fossils, animal bones, and rock specimens. Visitors are encouraged to bring their curiosities and questions. No appraisals will be given.
This event marks the first time Dickson Mounds has held its Artifact Identification Day post-pandemic. The last event took place in March 2020.
We are thrilled to revive Artifact ID Day after such a long hiatus. I’m excited to meet with visitors, view their collections, and discuss the shared history of the Illinois River Valley,” said Illinois State Museum Curator of Anthropology Logan Pappenfort.
Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase courtesy of The Lunchwagon.
Dickson Mounds is between Lewistown and Havana, just off Illinois route 78/97. The branch is open to the public seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.illinoisstatemuseum.org or call 309-547-3721.
Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois’ past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.
