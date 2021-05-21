I drive across Lake Vermilion almost every day and it brings back many memories of days and nights I spent along the lake shoreline and under the big bridge. I spent many a night under the bridge as well, fishing the night away with friends and buddies, many who have passed on.
Lake Vermilion has always been a private lake for the most part with very limited public access and that is too bad because there are a lot of people who would love to fish the lake and can’t.
The new road looks nice but I think someone missed the boat by not building some platforms or piers off the bridge area where people could stand and fish.
The channel of the river runs right under the old bridge and a public platform or pier sure would have been nice for people throughout the area to fish that old river channel!
As it stands now, the public will have no more access to fish the lake than they had before. That’s sad!
Now this is what I call fishing season! The temperatures are coming up quickly this coming week and this will raise water temperatures and hopefully things will get back to normal.
This is the time of the year that I love to fish for bass, normally in the evening and after dark. Thursday evening looked to me like a prime time to take a big bass!
Bluegill are on the beds and will continue to bed through at least the first week of June and beyond because of the colder weather temperatures. Crappies on the other hand spawn earlier and the main crappie run has already come and gone in many bodies of water but some lakes may produce crappies all summer. A fall crappie run begins around the first part of September.
Catfish and carp love the warm weather as well and summer is a great time to catch either. I sat many a summer night, when I was young, sitting under the big bridge fishing for catfish and telling stories about the big ones that got away.
When the bridge was last redone it eliminated any fishing underneath it and those old fishing nights just turned to memories.
If you are not catching fish regularly go to a lighter line. I’ve found, over the years, that the size of your line can have a lot to do with how many strikes or bites you get with some species of fish. I use a 4-pound test line for crappie and bluegill and a 12-pound test line for bass. If I am going to a lake with heavy timber to fish for bass, I move up to a 14-pound test line or even higher.
I like to play my fish, wearing them down until they are belly up. That is not possible when fishing a lake full of timber.
An angler should put as much thought into the size line they use as they do in the bait they use. It’s not good to go bluegill fishing with 20-pound test line, nor is it good to go after a big bass with a 4-pound test line. I have, however, known people that have done just that. The lighter the line you can get away with, the more strikes or bites you will get!
