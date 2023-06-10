I got a text last weekend with a picture of a fish attached. It seems this lady lives on one of the clear water ponds in our area and she has seen this fish for at least two years. The fish appeared to be a gold color and she asked if it could be a golden carp.
I told her I was sure this fish was a Koi, a fish that some people put in their ponds that they have at their homes. A Koi is a colored version of the Amur carp and are kept for decorative purposes in ponds. A Koi is not a goldfish but the two evolved from varieties of Asian carp and developed into two different species.
I took care of a Koi pond for about 20 years, so, when I saw the picture of this fish, I knew it was a Koi. The pelvic and pectoral fins of a Koi lay flat and parallel to the bottom of the pond and, along with their brilliant colors, this makes them easy to identify.
You might wonder how a Koi could get into one of our clear area ponds. This is normally due to someone who buys a fish or fish and later decides they don’t want them. This happens! Just think of all the cats and dogs taken to shelters; it’s the same with fish only they are just released.
Owners don’t have the heart to kill or flush the fish so they take them to an area pond or lake, turn them loose, and hope for the best!
The Koi in the pond I took care of survived the winters for all those years. The goldfish I have in my backyard pond survive the winters as well. Being nothing more than a “glorified carp” one could reason that these fish could survive the cold water.
These brilliantly colored fish are easy to spot in clear water ponds and every now and then one gets spotted.
It is illegal in Illinois to transfer a fish from one body of water to another, but many people do it. The stocker trout that get put into Clear Pond at Kickapoo State Park twice a year are many times caught in other ponds because they have been relocated by other anglers. Some of those fish grow and, when they are caught, weigh in the three to find pound range.
While fishing an Illini Bass Club tournament on Lake Vermilion back in the 70s we saw an alligator laying alongside a log. It was more than likely a Dwarf Caiman sold in pet stores back then. Of course, nobody believed it! Later an ice fisherman found it frozen in the lake while on a fishing trip and it showed up in our newspaper.
Every now and then a piranha is taken from Illinois waters. You had better take that fish off your hook very carefully!
If you get a pet such as a dog, a cat, a hamster, or a fish please make it a lifetime commitment for that animal; be responsible!
