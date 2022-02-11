Today I am making my annual plea to ice anglers and people who go out on the ice to respect February ice as it can become treacherous very quickly.
In the past 10 years, our area has lost two people to ice fishing accidents on late February ice and I would surely hate to lose any more.
As the angle of the sun to the earth changes, any dark object on the water will quickly convert the sun’s energy to heat; this includes rocks, trees, boat docks, etc. Know your ice before venturing out on it this month and don’t become an ice fishing statistic.
Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 683 wild turkeys during the 2021-2022 fall archery turkey season.
The total compares with a statewide turkey harvest of 783 in 2020-2021 and a five-year average of 688 birds harvested. This season 24,768 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits) compared to 24,187 for the 2020-2021 season. The season dates were Oct. 1, 2021, through Jan. 16, 2022, and all 102 counties were open for hunting.
Harvest consisted of 51 percent toms and 49 percent hens. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Madison (19), Jefferson (18), Schuyler (18), Franklin (16), and St. Clair (15).
Vermilion County hunters harvested 9 birds this season compared to 13 the previous year.
Young hunters between the ages of 10 and 17 can apply now for the Youth Wingshooting Clinic and Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt scheduled for Saturday, March 19 at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Randolph County.
Young hunters will participate in a wingshooting clinic during the morning with instruction from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and National Sporting Clays Association certified wingshooting instructors. Young hunters will practice safe shotgun handling and operation while advancing their wingshooting skills during the clinic. Following the morning clinic and lunch, a pheasant hunt will take place during the afternoon. Young hunters must have successfully completed an approved Hunter Safety Course and have a valid hunting license to participate.
Co-sponsors assist the IDNR and the World Shooting and Recreational Complex with the clinic and hunt by providing funding for the clay targets, target and field shot shells, and lunch for participants. Co-sponsor organization members also provide bird dogs, bird dog handlers, and hunting guides. The WSRC event co-sponsors are Friends of the World Shooting and Recreational Complex, National Wild Turkey Federation - Randolph County Cutters and Strutters Chapter, and Okaw Valley Beagle Club.
Permits for the wing-shooting clinic and youth pheasant hunt are available through the IDNR Controlled Pheasant Hunting online reservation system at https://dnr2.illinois.gov/controlledhunt/. Select “CLICK HERE FOR APPLICATIONS” and then select “Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunts” to apply. Hunters need to review “Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Information” and “Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Regulations” on the Controlled Pheasant Hunting website prior to applying.
Participants in the clinic and hunt will be required to observe all guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health at the time of the event regarding face coverings and social distancing.
