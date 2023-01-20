Let’s talk about trees today. Most of us know the basics about trees such as, there are trees that stay green all year and there are those that drop their leaves in the fall and winter. The ones that stay green all year are called evergreens; these trees actually drop their leaves (needles) throughout the year and replace them as they fall off.
Trees that drop their leaves each fall and winter are called deciduous trees and these trees will grow new leaves beginning in the spring. These deciduous trees remain bare during the winter months while the evergreens appear to be green all year long.
A tree has vessels throughout their body similar to the human body. These vessels run throughout the tree and carry food, water, and minerals throughout the tree.
Most people know about the leaves, needles, and tubes that run through the tree but, what do you know about the bark of a tree?
Bark is composed of dead layers of the food conducting tissues called phloem. These layers get compressed when they die and build up upon each other until they comprise many layers, each only a few thousands of an inch thick. These layers end up forming the tough exterior covering of trees and shrubs that we commonly call bark.
In some trees, such as oak, some of the bark is sloughed off and you can find thin pieces throughout the base of the tree. Other trees, such as cottonwoods, do not slough off these layers and the bark can become very thick over the years.
When the bark is damaged, lets say by a lawn mower or a car bumper, the tree’s protective layer is broken and insects can enter the damaged part of the tree. A good healthy tree will repair itself just like a person who has a cut in the skin will see that cut heal over time.
Many times wind will damage a tree limb by breaking the limb while it is still attached to the tree. The limb will hang from the tree and you will notice the leaves will turn brown fairly quickly. This is because the water tubes have been cut and water can’t cross over the break in the leaves to hydrate the leaves.
It always amazes me that people and trees are similar in more ways than you might imagine and trees are so important to us as well as our environment.
