I visited Kickapoo State Park last weekend; hadn’t been to the park for quite some time but grew up fishing the park several nights a week. The ponds throughout the park were where I learned to bass fish in clear water; something not easily learned.
I’m sure that there isn’t a pond within the parks boundaries that hasn’t seen one of my plugs moving across the water at some point or another.
I’ve always said that if an angler wanted to catch a monster bass, Clear Pond and Long Pond, which are the larger ponds in the park, would be the place to go!
There will be some state sites that will be closed during the youth deer hunt and some during the deer hunting season. Some of these state sites will be completely closed or partially closed during the hunting season. It would be wise to call ahead to a site you might be planning to visit to make sure you know what is available to you.
Did you know that as of January 1, 2023, you can use a rifle to hunt deer in Illinois. You can use any rifle chambered in a legal caliber and either manufactured or modified to be a single shot (capable of holding only one round in the magazine and chamber combined). Putting it simply; you can use a single-shot rifle.
Did you ever do something that had an affect that you hadn’t planned on; something that you really never thought through?
We’ve all made lots of similar mistakes during our lifetime, finding out later that what we had done had an effect that you hadn’t thought about and most of us lived to talk about it.
Last week I shared a post on Facebook that I had never considered. I have used poison pellets to eradicate mice on my properties, never giving a though about how it might affect a more desirable species.
The post I shared showed an owl lying in a cage, eyes wide open, and dead. This was the statement under the picture.
“I died today. I ate a poisoned mouse. A woman has found me, I have been soooo sick. She brought me inside to keep me warm. I opened my eyes to thank her for making my last minutes as comfortable as possible. But I was too sick, I closed my eyes for the last time and I passed out. Please do not use poison to kill rats and mice. Poison kills owls. All I wanted was a mouse for supper.”
I am simply sharing this as a suggestion to everyone to look at all the possibilities that can arise from what you do.
Sam Van Camp writes about the outdoors on Saturdays. Fax: 446-6648. E-mail: pamnsam70@aol.com
