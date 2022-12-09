One thing the first firearm deer season should have taught deer hunter is how important it is to stay warm! Wow, that first season was rough with the winds howling and the temperatures falling, hunters really had to endure some nasty environmental conditions.
This should give every hunter’s family and an idea of what to get their hunter for Christmas something that will keep them warm!
Not only does a deer hunter enjoy staying warm but so do anglers, trappers, snowmobilers, and other hunter who to after game other than deer.
I used to love the winter months but, as I’ve gotten older, I get cold a lot more easily than I did when I was young!
Due to several shoulder surgeries, I have a left hand with three digits that were damaged when a radial nerve was nicked. These fingers are now numb on the tips and they get cold and hurt after only minutes in the cold. This keeps me from ice fishing, playing my guitars and banjo, and it really messes with my typing.
I now own a pair of electric gloves, buy lots of hand warmers, and spend more time indoors where it is warm. I know lots of outdoorsmen suffer from the cold as well, especially as they get older.
Look to things that keep a person warm in the outdoors when you shop for your favorite outdoor person as they will appreciate anything that will keep them warm!
I’ve lost a lot of friends over the years and I miss them most during these holidays coming up! I always wondered what I might say to them if I had, say, ten minutes with them.
If you have lost someone close, a parent, a sibling, and grandparent, a good fishing or hunting buddy and, you had just ten minutes to once again have their company what would you do?
I’ve lost so many at my age that it would be hard to pick just one or two that I would like to spend those ten minutes with I’m sure I would simply say “Thank You for being my friend!”
Having just ten minutes wouldn’t be much time but what a Christmas gift if you got it! Think about it! What would you say?
Now think of this. You have someone you haven’t seen for a while a fishing or hunting buddy, a parent, a sibling, a grandparent, a friend. There is still time to spend that ten minutes with them over the holidays. Don’t regret next year if you didn’t ring that door bell or make that phone call as it’s a guarantee that someone you know won’t be here next Christmas. Take the time while you still have it!
My home phone has been down for quite some time but it is now up and running again if you have a question. The number is 217-662-6559!
