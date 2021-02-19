Had enough winter yet? I forgot about how much I hated big snows until earlier this week when we really got dumped on! As much as I hate big snows, they sure are pretty and they sure make things stand out.
On Wednesday morning of this week ,I just sat in my truck and looked across the back yard of the other property I own; several woodpiles stood out as I saw movement in each. In the white snow background, I saw several squirrels plowing through the deep snow, disappearing for a second and then popping up again. Several others were jumping limbs in the trees above.
Several cardinals really popped out in the wood piles as they landed and just sat there, their beautiful red standing out brilliantly against the white snow.
Several other cardinals joined the pair and I just sat there in awe at how their red colors stood out. Even the females stood out more so than against a green background.
Wildlife is really struggling right now! The bitter cold temperatures and wind chills, along with the heavy snow, has made it almost impossible for some to find food and shelter. Hopefully you will help out by putting out some food to help the animals around your place make it through this very difficult time.
I was talking with some ice anglers this week and several told me that the ponds and lakes they are fishing on really don’t have the ice thickness they expected to have at this point. How much ice are you fishing on?
Snow cover insulates and causes the severe cold to not reach the ice below it. Even though it may be excessively cold, the cold just doesn’t reach the ice, thus no more ice is put on.
I was told about four inches of ice was on these bodies of water these anglers were talking about. That is not a lot of ice for as cold as it has been and the fact that we are about to enter the latter part of February.
With the increase of daylight coupled with the changing of the angle of the sun in regards to its angle to the earth, four inches of ice can go very quickly.
With the warmer weather predicted next week, the ice, if really protected by the above snow, may get soft quickly so be careful. Avoid walking near boat docks, large rocks, sunken trees with limbs extending above the ice, and any metal objects that are at or near the top of the ice. These objects absorb the sun’s rays and convert them to heat which, in turn, heats up the ice around them.
The bottom line is, be careful on February ice; it can go south very quickly!
