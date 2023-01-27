I had one of my readers ask me this week if it was too cold for fish to bite. They bite through the ice; don’t they, was my reply.
Water in a lake or pond is probably coldest when the Ice covers the lake. Generally, that water is 36-39 degrees and fish still move around the pond and feed in those temperatures.
My thoughts are, if they bite when the lake is frozen, then they will bite when the water is open. I know this because I’ve taken crappie many times when there was still ice covering a portion of the lake or pond I was fishing.
I’ve spent a lot of time on the ice and, if you have fished through the ice, you know there are periods of time when there is a lull in the bite. I have always attributed this to the fact that the fish are moving and simply leave the area I was fishing.
Later in the day, they may come back or, I might move and try to find them. The same is true of open water fishing; there will be lows and there will be highs as the day progresses.
Moving from spot to spot may help, or simply wait them out if you are in a spot that you feel confident will produce fish. Also, remember there are some days the fish don’t bite well or don’t bite at all and, it’s normally cold out there during these ice off periods so you will be less likely to spend an entire day seeking out fish.
I will guarantee you that fish will bite and, I will warn you that if we do get ice, it will probably be dangerous ice as we move into February so be careful if you venture out on any late ice!
I go across Lake Vermilion about two or three days a week just to see what might be on the water now that it is open. This past week, when I crossed the lake, I got to see a nice variety of ducks. There was a flock of coots, a small gray duck with black heads; there must have been fifty of them in a flock.
There have been buffleheads on the lake for several weeks. Buffleheads are small diving ducks and the male has a white patch on his head which makes them easy to identify, especially if they are diving.
There were also some canvasbacks down as well. These are larger ducks and the mail has a red head. I stopped around where the old boat tower used to stand and enjoyed their antics for a while.
Two weeks ago I watched two bald eagles fly over the Lake Vermilion bridge, flying toward the old K-Mart store in perfect unison with one another. Take a trip across the lake if you have time and enjoy what is out there before it freezes up again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.