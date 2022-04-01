The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will offer on-site license and permit sales, safety education class schedules, harvest pin sales and more at the Illinois Deer Classic at the Peoria Civic Center April 1-3. You have today and tomorrow to attend!
IDNR staff will offer the following services at its booth:
• Hunting, fishing, and trapping license sales
• Stamp and over-the-counter permit sales
• Conservation police officers to answer questions about laws and best practices
• Wildlife staff to answer questions and provide information about wildlife diseases, herd culling, habitat improvement and more
• Safety education class schedules and locations in Illinois
• Staff from IDNR’s Illinois Recreational Access Program will have information about public access for hunting and fishing on private property
• Deer, turkey and morel pins sales Hunting and fishing digests
• State Park guides and other free publications
The Peoria Civic Center is at 201 SW Jefferson Ave. in Peoria. Illinois Deer Classic hours are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more details, including a complete list of vendors, activities, and admission information, visit illinoisdeerclassic.com.
Don’t forget to get your new license and habitat stamp if you plan to fish or hunt this year.
A reminder to mushroom and turkey hunters alike; the 2022 turkey hunting season has begun with half of the Youth Hunt being completed on March 26 & 27 and the second half running April 2 & 3.
The rest of the season dates for the main hunt in the North Zone are:
Season 1: April 11-15 Season 4: April 28- May 4
Season 2: April 16-21 Season 5: May 5-12
Season 3: April 22-27
Turkey hunting hours run through 1 p.m. daily so mushroom hunters may want to hold off until after 1 p.m. before they start their hunt.
Successful turkey hunters must report their harvest before 10 p.m. on the day of the harvest by calling (toll free) 1-866-452-4325 (1-866-IL-CHECK) or online http://www.exploremoreil.com/wildlife/harvest. When reporting, have a pen or pencil (extra fine felt tip marker will work best). You will be given a 10-character confirmation number, which you must write on your turkey tag. This number confirms that your harvest. You will also be asked a series of questions which will provide biologists information for managing the turkey population in Illinois.
Immediately upon the kill, and before turkey is moved, transported, or field dressed, the hunter must attach the temporary tag to the leg. The tag must remain attached to the leg of the turkey until it is at the legal residence of the person who legally took or possessed the turkey, and it has been reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.