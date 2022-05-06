Wow! There are some nice messes of mushrooms being found, but, with the hot weather coming, the woods are going to be so green that it will get tough to find them.
I have heard from a few people who can no longer walk in the woods and need flat ground to walk on. The IDNR has gone a long way in helping the handicapped people hunt and fish and I admire their efforts. The people I’m talking about, however, are not disabled but simply are older and can no longer walk the rough wooded areas.
The IDNR might consider a mushroom place that is flat that could be utilized by older individuals to hunt mushrooms. Many of these older people tell me they just can’t walk the rough terrain any longer but they miss the time they spent hunting mushrooms when they were younger.
Getting older is not a disability but it sure is an inconvenience and makes what use to be next to impossible.
The turkey season has now ended so the woods are free of turkey hunters in the North Zone. I hope to have the season results soon but they might not come in until after the South Zone totals have been calculated. I can say that I’ve seen a lot of turkeys this spring and I hope you got to tag one.
The Illini Bass Club is hosting a Kenneth Dunbar Kid’s Fishing Derby at Horseshoe Pond in Kennekuk County Park on Saturday, June 4th beginning at 9 a.m. Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m. with fishing from 9-11 a.m.
There will be prizes for everyone participating; please bring your own fishing equipment if possible. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free. For more information, contact the park at 217-442-1691.
There are a lot of people that contact me about fishing; how to do this and how to do that, where to go, and what to use.
Everyone can learn to fish but still, ninety percent of the good fish are caught by ten percent of the fishermen!
Big bass, crappie, bluegill, channel cat, carp, and walleye belong to the person willing to pay the dues; willing to experiment, keep notes, and fish when others dare not go. Have you paid your dues?
Once you learn to fish, then you must develop your technique. Here’s and example: I fish a quarter ounce spinnerbait to death; not just any spinnerbait but, only one spinnerbait. I caught a lot of fish one it over the years but, then I developed several different techniques on this one lure. I’ve experimented with colors, depths, along with ways to work this one spinner.
I cast that lure toward the bank and then gurgle it over a tree. I used to catch a log of bass just doing this. Then I started pausing the bait for one split second by pausing my retrieve once I passed over a limb. It was that sudden pause that put even more fish in the boat. The I would let it drop once I passed a limb, fluttering down even deeper with the blade turning; sometime the fish are down in the limbs.
These baits were made for years but it’s the older short armed, thin wire ones that do best; simply a matter of knowing the lure and its history.
Learn to fish first, then work on your technique and develop yourself into one of the ten percent that takes the good fish!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.