Isn’t this an odd January; there is no ice to fish on and we are mid-way through the month and February is a month where ice can be very “iffy”!
Normally by this time of the month of January, there is plenty of ice to fish on but, due to these unseasonable temperatures, there is none to be found.
I’ve seen a few Canada geese and some sandhill cranes making their way south but I’ve not seen the large numbers I normally see this winter. I guess the weather up north just hasn’t been bad enough to drive them down as yet.
There are, however, a large number of snow geese through central Illinois so if you see a field that looks like it has snow on it but doesn’t, it’s probably a flock of snow geese that have put down.
If you know of a high school student who excels in conservation and preservation of the environment, you might have them take a look at these scholarships being offered.
Applications are being accepted by the Illinois Conservation Foundation for the 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.
The foundation annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state’s natural resources.
Four scholarships of $2,000 each are available for the current school year. One of the scholarships is reserved for a qualified applicant who is a dependent of a current employee of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
“The ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarship program rewards high school students interested in conservation stewardship with an eye toward encouraging them to focus their studies on enhancing and protecting our natural resources,” said Colleen Callahan, chair of the Illinois Conservation Foundation Board of Directors and director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
The ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarships have been awarded since 2005. Applicants must be an Illinois resident and a senior in an Illinois high school. Applications must be received by March 3, 2023.
Detailed instructions and the 2023 application form can be accessed through the ICF website at www.ilconservation.org.
Contact the Illinois Conservation Foundation at 217-785-2003 or info@ilconservation.org for more information or to make a donation to support the Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.