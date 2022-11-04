Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.