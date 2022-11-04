Some of my readers can remember back in the day when you actually had to learn how to hunt deer; no trail cams, no drones, no compound bows, no crossbows, no cell phones; nothing but your knowledge about the outdoors and a bow that took a man to send the arrow flying!
Those days are gone and, what I fear the most, is that not only is hunting suffering but so is the deer population.
I get rather tired of people putting little does they have harvested on Facebook! Why? Many of these deer have been killed with a crossbow accurate at almost 100 yards. My son and I work on a lawn on Wednesday and every week there are 3-10 does that come up to the fence; we could probably kill one with a rock. So, why the photos of does on Facebook? There are so many does running around the woods that one really doesn’t have to be much of a hunter to take one down.
Hunting for many has fallen in line with our lazy society and, if you are from the old school, you know it!
Back in the day you had to know how to read sign, how to follow a blood trail, how to put up a rickety tree stand, how to shoot within a kill zone of about twenty to twenty-five yards, and how to put yourself in a spot to take a big buck. A lot of that has been lost in today’s hunting.
There are still a few hunters from the old school shooting a long bow or a short recurve bow; still man enough to pull it back and hold on point but the number of these hunters is quickly going by the wayside.
Learning to follow a blood trail is most important to keep from leaving wounded deer in the field. Many young hunters give up in a short period of time after downing a deer that they can’t find. Often, the deer is lying only a few yards from where they stop looking. This is sad because the deer will be lost or the coyotes will find it later and finish it off.
To young hunters I offer this advice; learn to hunt and respect the game. You will get a lot more satisfaction out of the hunt by doing it right and please, keep your little deer off Facebook!
The leaves are about all off many of the trees in the area but this was sure a beautiful fall when it came to leaf color. The warmer temperatures will lead quickly to deer spoilage if a hunter does not treat the harvested deer properly. Keep from laying your deer directly on the metal bed of a truck as the heat will spoil a deer quickly. Instead, put it on a piece of plywood or some other form a material that will not radiate the heat; this will keep your deer fresh a little long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.