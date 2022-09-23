With being only one week away from the archery deer season in Illinois, everyone needs to know that there will be hunters in the woods throughout the state. It is extremely important for hunters to know their target before they let their arrow fly.
Illinois is a very populous state and there are many other people that use the same woods hunters do. Everyone needs to be aware of their surroundings and be courteous to others that use the same area.
With the cooler weather that set in this past weekend hunters and area residents need to be aware that this is the time for hemorrhagic disease in deer to rear its ugly head.
Hemorrhagic disease, also called blue tongue disease, affects deer in the fall. The disease, caused by a tiny biting midge. Once bitten and affected, the deer appear to be weak, lethargic, and disoriented. Most of the time they are extremely thirsty and head for water. Many deer that die from this disease are found around water sources.
Hemorrhagic disease is not spread from deer to deer or from deer to human and the midge does not transmit the disease to humans.
Dead deer should be reported to local authorities or to IDNR personnel. This allows authorities to monitor the disease.
I’ve written several articles on the black squirrels seen around Danville. For some reason I’ve seen quite a few of these odd-looking squirrels lately and simply enjoy watching them.
This time of the year squirrels are doing what they were put on earth to do; propagate trees by transporting and burying their seeds (nuts).
Squirrels work hard all day long taking nuts and burying them all over the place. Unfortunately for them they cross roads to do so and usually pay no attention to traffic. This means it is up to us to pay closer attention to keep from hitting them as they cross.
It would be nice if people would just slow down and enjoy watching the squirrels instead of being in such a hurry and running them down.
There was a Lake Vermilion Qualifier Bass Tournament last Saturday and the first and second place winners weighed in stringers of smallmouth bass. These smallmouth bass show up in the fall as they come out of the river and into the north part of the lake.
Pelicans back in Lake Vermilion again so keep your eyes open as you travel across the lake or as you boat on the lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.