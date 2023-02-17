Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 801 wild turkeys during the 2022-2023 fall archery turkey season between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15.
The total compares with the statewide fall archery turkey harvest of 683 in 2021-2022 and is the third-highest harvest total on record for the season in Illinois. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Vermilion with 27 turkeys harvested; Ogle, 24; Clay, 22; Marion, 21 and Randolph, 21.
This season, 25,373 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits), compared to 24,768 for the 2021-2022 season. All 102 counties were open for hunting. The harvest consisted of 48 percent males and 52 percent hens.
Vermilion County hunters harvested 27 wild turkeys this season compared to 12 last season and our county was the number one county in the state for turkey harvest. Archery turkey is a real challenge for hunters with a very low success rate.
The Vermilion County Conservation Foundation will hold its 6th Annual Sportsman’s Banquet on Saturday, March 18th at Sleepy Creek Vineyards, Fairmount. There is limited seating so get your tickets as soon as possible.
Social Hour begins at 5 p.m. along with Silent Auctions. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. with Auctions beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 for singles, $60 for couples, $20 for youth, and 275 sponsors have a 1 in 5 chance to win a gun.
There will be over 15 guns given away at this event and your ticket will include your dinner, a chance to bid at auctions, raffles and door prizes.
For tickets call Kennekuk County Park (217-442-1691). All proceeds from this event stay in Vermilion County.
The 68th Annual Boat, Sport & Travel Show will be held this year at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis on February 17-19 and February 22-26. This is a very popular show for Vermilion County residents.
The hours for the show are: Friday, February 17 1 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday the 18th 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday the 19th 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The show is closed February 20-21. The hours for Wednesday and Thursday, March 22 & 23 will be 12 p.m.-7 p.m. The hours for the rest of the show are: Friday the 24th 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday the 25th 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday the 26th 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
