Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 50,300 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season between Nov. 19-21.
Comparatively, hunters took 47,147 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2020.
Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 2-5. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:
• Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 10-12;
• Late-winter antlerless-only and Chronic Wasting Disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 30-Jan. 2 and Jan.14-16; and
• Archery deer season continues through Jan. 16. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 2-5 in counties open for firearm deer season.)
For more details about deer hunting, open counties, and other information, check the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx
Vermilion County firearm hunters harvested 408 deer this season compared to 329 deer last season and 323 in 2019.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will again host a mentored archery deer hunting opportunity for adults and youth at Kickapoo State Recreation Area Dec. 21, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022.
Participating hunters will be provided access to sections of the recreation area otherwise closed to archery deer hunting. Adult and youth hunters with less than three years of deer hunting experience and who have not been successfully drawn in the mentored deer hunt program previously – which will be verified by IDNR license records – may apply.
Hunters drawn in the lottery will be assigned a hunting location and allowed to hunt Tuesday through Sunday within an assigned week. IDNR will determine hunt locations, which will be filled equally with adult and youth hunters.
Hunters will be limited to taking one deer and must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult mentor who can assist and advise them during the hunt. All accompanying mentors must be 21 years of age or older and must have a current Illinois hunting license. Hunters must provide their own mentor and equipment (ground blinds will be provided).
To apply, fill out the online application at this link: https://illinoisaces.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3wJHEVt5w1MWTf8
Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 9, 2021.
