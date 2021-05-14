Have you ever broken your fishing line on a big fish? Are you absolutely certain it was a fish or could you have possibly broken your line on a root or a stump when you set the hook too hard?
Many a story of a big fish lost have been told when in reality it was a faulty knot, worn line, or a poorly set drag; there was really no fish at all!
The drag on your reel is there for a purpose; to allow your line to be pulled out in accordance with the pull of the fish you have on the other end. A fish should never break your line if your drag is set properly and knowing how to set your drag is important.
Far too many people purchase a reel and simply go out to fish without ever paying any attention to how their drag is set. The drag on their new reel may be set too loose or way too tight.
With your anti-reverse set on (that is when you pull on your line and your handle doesn’t spin), grab the line in front of your reel and give it a pull. If your line doesn’t come out and your drag doesn’t slip; your drag is too tight. On the other hand, if you pull on your line and your line comes out easily; your drag is far too loose.
When your line is difficult to pull out but your drag slips as you pull on it, it is probably set about right.
When I fish, I like my reels drag to be set fairly tight unless I am in open water. Since I fish around a lot or structure; trees, stumps, rocks, roots, and docks, I might need to turn a big fish quickly. In open water a drag set properly will allow you to play the fish properly without the worry of losing it.
When I’m in heavy timber my drag is set tight and I’m usually using a heavy line and I plan to “horse” the fish to the boat. On a big, big bass in heavy timber, I don’t have the time to quickly adjust a drag like I would if I were fishing a more open area. The fight is quick and generally a win/lose battle that is over in a very short time.
When I’m bluegill or crappie fishing my drag is set not nearly as tight and, even though I use very light line, I usually enjoy the fight as it is not nearly as much of a life and death situation as it is with a big bass. There are plenty of bluegill and crappie in the lake to be had so losing one is not as important.
The next time somebody tells you about a big fish they lost, realize that there are many factors that enter in to the loss or a good fish and, that some of these are simply not fish at all!
Purchase a reel that allows you to adjust your drag once you get a fish on the line. Practice with your reel so that you know how your drag is set and how to adjust it during your fight.
It looks like the warm weather is going to decide to come back so now is the time to get out and enjoy the great spring fishing that lies ahead. I hope you have a Great Spring!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.