I’m sure glad 2020 is gone and I hope this new year isn’t anything like the last one. I spent the last several days driving in southern Illinois and looking at a lot of wildlife as I drove through some of the best deer country anywhere.
I saw several hawks flying low across the interstate as they locked in on their prey on the other side of the roadway. Both of these hawks made it across, coming very close to fast-moving semi’s as they tried to get their meals.
I also saw several hawks that had not made it across, their low flight while locked in being cut short by a moving vehicle. This is how they evolved, using their binocular vision to spot an object far away, using their silent flight move in without notice, and locking their wings far enough away to swoop down on their victim. Once locked in they stay low to the ground to avoid casting a shadow.
If their prey happens to be on the other side of a roadway, their adaptations put them at a very high risk and some get killed just hunting their prey.
On my return trip, the sun had come out and I got to see quite a few hawks in trees along the grassy sides or the interstate. These were rough-legged and red-tailed hawks, the larger hawks that live in our area. These hawks generally feed on mice, vols, and ground squirrels that live in these grassy areas. I have even seen hawks fly into the median on interstates to grab a meal.
A week or so ago I heard a group of sparrows making a lot of noise about two houses from where I live. I walked over to that area, along a chain-link fence was a bush that had lost its leaves. The bush was dense and the sparrows were staying inside chirping constantly. The reason was a Coopers hawk sitting on the fence just next to the bush.
Normally the Coopers hawk is scared of people but this one seemed more interested in a meal than it was in me so I slipped up as close as I could with my cell phone as my big camera was in my truck. The hawk would let me get just so close and then it would fly over to the adjacent fence just a few feet away. After about five minutes of taking photos, I got bored and left with some great photos on my phone. I have no idea whether or not the hawk got a meal or if the sparrows waited it out and the hawk left
People ask me all the time how I get the opportunity to see all of these things. I guess it’s because I am constantly looking for them.
Now is a great time to see birds as you travel. My eyes are constantly scanning the tree line for birds. I look for white and I look for dark masses in the trees. Many hawks are white and so are the heads of most bald eagles and now, with the trees bare of leaves, is a great time to see these birds. The dark masses might be a squirrel nest or it might well be the body of a hawk that shows very little white.
Another thing I always tell people is to expect the unexpected! Around every corner is a picture waiting to happen, a story waiting to be told, a memory to be made. These things happen so quickly that, if you’re not prepared, they can just pass you by. Have a camera or a phone with you everywhere you go.
I remember being a Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah when a peregrine falcon landed in an evergreen tree right next to me. My cell phone was in its case on my belt and reached for it ever so slowly as to not spook this bird; this once-in-a-lifetime shot. As hard as I tried, the photo was just never meant to be. I should have had my phone in my hand, turned on, and ready to go. In the blink of an eye, my opportunity was gone!
Happy New Year to all my readers; I hope you all have the best 2021 you can possibly have!
