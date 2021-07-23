As the summer wears on and the hot days and nights appear, I like to play around with ultralight fishing equipment to pass the time away.
I know that big bass become much more difficult to take in the ponds I fish during these hot periods but an evening of fun can be had fishing the ultralight rigs. Small bass are always hungry and willing to strike, especially at dusk and at sunrise so I go with smaller lures and smaller tackle to attract these smaller fish.
Landing a small bass on ultralight tackle is sometimes a great way to pass an evening of fishing during the heat and, if you get into a larger fish, such as a 2-3- pound bass, the skill required to land it is equal to the skill needed to land a 5-6- pound bass on heavier tackle.
There will be at least six more weeks of hot weather ahead of us so go out and try some small bass on some very light tackle and enjoy the sport!
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is encouraging new Illinois hunting and trapping license buyers to apply early during application periods for a number of IDNR permits for the 2021-22 hunting seasons.
With the transition to a new Illinois licensing, permitting, and harvest reporting system, first-time hunting and trapping license buyers are currently unable to enter required IDNR customer numbers until the day after they purchase those licenses. To avoid missing deadlines for applications for permits, first-time license buyers should not wait until the last day of application periods to purchase their licenses and apply for permits.
First-time license buyers should buy those licenses and apply early for site-specific dove, free upland game, public duck and goose hunting permits and the bobcat lottery applications for bobcat hunting and trapping permits for the 2021-22 seasons.
More details on Illinois hunting seasons and on buying Illinois hunting, trapping, and other licenses are available on the IDNR website.
Non-residents planning to hunt this fall during the Illinois Archery Deer and Fall Archery Turkey seasons, along with non-resident youth planning to hunt during the Illinois Youth Firearm Deer Season and Archery Deer Season, will need to purchase those permits over-the-counter (OTC).
As part of the transition to a new Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) license and permit system during 2021, online sales of certain non-resident hunting permits are not available for those seasons this fall.
Non-resident permits for those seasons can be purchased beginning Aug. 3, 2021 at IDNR license and permit vendors located throughout the state. An agent locator can be found on the IDNR website at https://www.exploremoreil.com/agentlocator.
For more information on Illinois hunting season dates and regulations, check the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/default.aspx.
