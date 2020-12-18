Christmas is right around the corner now and there will be some firearms given as gifts this year. If your child or young adult is receiving their first firearm this Christmas make sure they get the proper instruction to use it.
A firearm placed in the hands of a properly trained person will not be a problem so I would recommend making sure your young person has the training necessary to be a responsible firearm owner.
There are those parents that worry some when their son or daughter receive a firearm as a gift. A firearm owner needs to have a Firearm Owners Identification Card to legally own a firearm and, if they already don’t have one, the state is running way behind on getting them out. Firearm owners also need the FOID card to purchase ammunition. Sometimes people overlook these things when purchasing a firearm for the first time.
Never assume a firearm is not loaded when you pick it up. Many people keep firearms for protection and those are most likely loaded. Never point that firearm at anyone; assume any firearm is loaded until you have removed all of the shells in it. Don’t forget that removing the clip from a firearm does not mean it is unloaded as it will also have a shell in the chamber that must be ejected before it is totally unloaded.
I mention these things because I hope to refresh your memory and possibly save a life.
I got my first firearm when I was twelve and I’m sure my mother was worried sick. I had BB guns long before that so I already had some experience with a firearm; just on a kid’s level.
I practiced a lot with my new gun and always respected it. I learned to do something most people never do; I learned to count my shots. If I put three shells in, I counted off the shots in my mind and always knew how many shells were left in my gun.
When I got a new rifle, it held 15 shells so I had to do a lot more calculating in my head and remember the count. I was religious about this and pushed myself to keep track of the count. Even though I knew how many shells were left, I always ejected and extra time or two to make sure.
Teach your young person to respect his or her firearm and what it can do if handled improperly. Teach them respect for human life, animal life, and responsibility and you won’t have a problem; my guns helped me grow up just a little quicker and molded in me my respect for life. It can do the same for your young person as well.
Are you aware that on Monday we will reach the turning point where the days begin to get longer as the earth begins its tilt where the northern hemisphere begins to swing back toward the sun?
The forecast for Monday is sunny with temperatures near or above 50 degrees, very mild for this time of the year! Because of these conditions, the soil in our area is dry and the rivers and creeks are very low. We need rain and snow this winter or you will see some changes next spring, summer, and fall.
The drought we had this summer and fall will begin to affect some trees next year and the year after. Some of them will die!
There is an old saying, “A black Christmas fills the graveyard”! This year, with Covid-19 being so prevalent, this statement could be truer than ever.
The long-range forecast through the first of January is calling for above average temperatures and below normal rain and snowfall. This will not be good for this area.
