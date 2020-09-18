There are only a few days left before the archery deer season in Illinois begins. Oct. 1st is the day many have been waiting for all spring and summer and now it’s about here! There appears to be plenty of deer for the hunters to harvest this year and I have not heard of any hemorrhagic disease that many times affects deer during the fall. Possibly the early cool weather may keep it from being severe this fall.
Hunters need an archery permit to harvest deer in Illinois, as do nonresident hunters. Make sure you sign your permit! Hunters also need a valid Illinois hunting, sportsman, youth, or apprentice license along with a Habitat Stamp which need to be on your person while hunting. You are also required to report your deer harvest by calling 1-866-452-4325 www.dnr.illinois.gov/Hunting/Pages/HarvestReporting.aspx or www.ilwildlifelicense.com/harvestReport/harvestReport.php. This needs to be done before 10 p.m. and is mandatory.
Disabled hunters must be able to show proof of disability with either a State Disabled I.D. Card or a Veteran’s Disability Card showing 10 percent disability
Hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. No bow and arrow device shall be carried with the arrow in the notched position when deer hunting is unlawful.
The archery deer hunting season dates are Oct. 1st through Jan. 21. Archery season is closed during the firearm deer seasons from Nov. 20-22 and Dec. 3-6. Archery season is open the Muzzleloader-Only deer season (Dec. 11-13), the Youth Archery Deer Season (Oct. 10-12), the Late Winter Deer Season (Dec. 31- Jan. 3 and Jan. 15-17, 2021), and the CWD Season (dates are the same as the Late Winter seasons).
These are just a few of many rules an archery hunter needs to know for the upcoming archery season. Make sure you review all the rules and regulation for the upcoming deer seasons before you take to the field!
Fungus among us
I ran into a strange fungus this week! I’ve walked through and worked in Vermilion all my life and I found a fungus I’ve never seen before. The fungus caught my eye as it resembled a white star with the spore mass resembling a puffball making up the center of the star.
I find myself taking pictures of many things I see and find outside. I quickly took my cell phone out and got several nice pictures of this strange fungus. If you can help guide me as to what I have please send me an e-mail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.