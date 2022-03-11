If you have read my columns for any length of time you know that I buy, sell, trade, and collect old fishing tackle.
One evening this week I was listing an old Creek Chub Catalog and on the front of the catalog it said, “We never get over the fishing fever, it’s a delightful disease and thank the Lord there is no cure!” Now isn’t that cool?
The 2022 Illinois spring trout fishing season will open April 2 at 57 ponds, lakes and streams throughout the state.
An early opportunity at select trout sites – the spring catch-and-release fishing season – will open March 19. No trout may be kept during the catch-and-release fishing period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular season beginning April 2.
The Illinois Catchable Trout Program is funded by those who use the program through the sale of inland trout stamps. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year in bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted during the spring season. An additional 80,000 trout will be stocked for the fall trout fishing season, which begins in October.
For the 2022 spring trout season, no trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites from March 14 until the season opens at 5 a.m. April 2. Anyone attempting to harvest trout before the legal harvest season opening will be issued citations.
All anglers, including those who intend to release fish caught before April 2, must have a fishing license and an inland trout stamp unless they are younger than 16, blind or disabled, or an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces. The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout.
The 2021-2022 Illinois bobcat season concluded Feb. 15 with 290 bobcats harvested by hunters and trappers.
A total of 174 (56%) of bobcats were taken by hunting, while trapping accounted for 116 (37%) of the harvest. Twenty-three (7%) were salvaged by permit holders from circumstances such as road kill.
Hunters and trappers in Jefferson County reported 17 bobcats, which was the most for any county this year. There were more than 6,000 bobcat lottery applicants in 2021, and 1,000 permits were issued for the season.
The bobcat harvest from the 2020-2021 season was 339, with 22 salvaged.
The IDNR appreciates the support of hunters, trappers and IDNR staff who collected jaws for the bobcat research project at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. The IDNR continues to monitor the status of bobcats and will evaluate the program as new data become available from ongoing research. For more information about bobcat hunting and trapping, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/trapping/Pages/Bobcat-Hunting-and-Trapping.aspx
Past bobcat harvest results
Year Hunting Trapping Total Salvage
2016 81 49 130 11
2017 159 159 318 40
2018 177 129 306 37
2019 151 155 306 29
2020 196 143 339 22
2021 174 116 290 23
