Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).
Comparatively, hunters harvested a final total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season in 2021.
The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2022 firearm season Dec. 1-4 was 24,500, compared with 21,477 during the second season in 2021. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season Nov. 18-20 was 52,354 deer.
Remaining 2022-23 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois include:
Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) deer season, in designated counties only, Dec. 29, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 13-15, 2023
Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15, 2023.
Details on the late-winter season are available at https://bit.ly/20222023LWH.
Details on the CWD season are available at https://bit.ly/20222023CWDSeason.
A map showing the counties open to the late-winter and CWD seasons can be found at https://bit.ly/LateWinterCWDMap.
For more deer hunting information, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRDeerHunting.
Vermilion County deer hunters harvested 572 deer during both firearm seasons compared to 597 taken last year. Vermilion County hunters took 369 deer during the first season and 203 deer during the second season
I managed to get out to the lake the other day to turn my two Jon boats over for the winter. The older I get, the more I hate the cold weather! When I was younger and trapping every year, I never minded the cold. It was nothing for me to venture out on a frozen lake, chip out and reset my traps and never get cold. Once I quit the trapline, I evidently got softer!
Fortunately, I’m still here! I think of all the friends I had that won’t be around this Christmas so I’m going to endure cold and try to enjoy the winter. I do consume a lot of coffee during the winter so that’s my plan drink more coffee!
However you feel about the winter, take the time to enjoy it. It was a lot easier to enjoy when I was young but, unless you’re a snowbird, you will have to fight your way through the cold because it’s coming later this week!
