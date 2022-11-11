Next weekend marks the beginning of the firearm deer season in Illinois for this year. The firearm season is a split into two segments with a muzzleloader season to follow the second firearm season and deer hunters really look forward to these seasons in Illinois.
The two seasons include a 3-day season for the first season (Friday -Sunday), November 18-20 and a 4-day season (Thursday-Sunday), December 1-4. The muzzleloader season is a 3-day season running from December 9-11. Archery deer hunting is closed during the two firearm seasons in Illinois.
A law signed by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in May of this year will allow hunters to use centerfire single-shot rifles during the firearm deer season beginning in 2023. This will add another weapon to the deer hunter’s arsenal beginning next year.
In general, anyone wishing to hunt in Illinois is required to purchase a hunting license. There are some exceptions to this requirement. Any born after January 1, 1980, will need to complete a Hunter Safety Education Course before obtaining a hunting license. Proof of completion must be available while hunting.
As of Tuesday of this week, 86 percent of the corn in Illinois had been harvested and, with the nice days we have had since Tuesday, that number is probably higher. Farmers have been working hard and late trying to beat the cold weather moving in this weekend.
Deer hunting has become a very competitive sport and putting a nice set of antlers on the wall has become most hunter’s dream. A person has to realize that there were not always deer running around Vermilion County. Back in the day, when I was in school, deer were not running the countryside like they are today. Deer would always be a rare sight back then and, the very sighting of a deer, became a story told over and over again.
Back in the late 60s there still weren’t many deer in Vermilion County so firearm deer hunting was not available here. The big deer herd was down south in and around Pope County and many hunters around these parts headed that way for the firearm season.
Vermilion County was open to archery hunting back then but very few deer were taken.
As the deer herd expanded so did the opportunities to hunt in the central part of the state. The big deer herd, although still large in southern Illinois, shifted more to counties further west such as Adams and Pike which are along the Mississippi River.
Although big bucks exist is many counties in Illinois, Vermilion County has always had its share and I expect some big bucks will come out of our county again this year. Good Luck!
Sam Van Camp writes about the outdoors on Saturdays. Fax: 446-6648. E-mail: pamnsam70@aol.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.